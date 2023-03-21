Gamecocks Aliyah Boston, Dawn Staley named as finalist in Naismith Awards

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley and player Aliyah Boston were named as finalists in the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Awards.

The award nominates outstanding players and coaches in men’s and women’s college basketball.

Along with this nomination, Boston also earned the following:

Her second consecutive SEC Player of the Year

Named SEC Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth consecutive season

Became the only player in the country ranked in the top five of both offensive and defensive player ratings,

Leads the SEC in both categories

Her 21 double-doubles rank sixth in the NCAA

Selected as a first-team AP All-American.

Coach Staley led the Gamecocks to a 34-0 record and both the SEC Regular-Season and Tournament championships.

The team has also been ranked as No. 1 in both national polls every week of the season.

