Kevin Bacon visits Asheville Music Academy during trip to NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Music Academy said Kevin Bacon recently visited and left behind multiple signed guitars during a recent trip to North Carolina.

The Academy shared photos from Bacon’s visit and thanked him for his donations.

The academy didn’t release any other information about the reason for Bacon’s visit. We will update this story as they release more information.

