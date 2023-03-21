Kevin Bacon visits Asheville Music Academy during trip to NC

Kevin Bacon visits Asheville Music Academy
Kevin Bacon visits Asheville Music Academy(Asheville Music Academy)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Music Academy said Kevin Bacon recently visited and left behind multiple signed guitars during a recent trip to North Carolina.

The Academy shared photos from Bacon’s visit and thanked him for his donations.

The academy didn’t release any other information about the reason for Bacon’s visit. We will update this story as they release more information.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Barley's to close
Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria to close down after 27 years
Scene on Highway 5 in Blacksburg.
Two shot in Cherokee County

Latest News

Upstate Man Accused of Filming Sex Acts
Upstate Man Accused of Filming Sex Acts
108 LBS of Cocaine Seized
108 LBS of Cocaine Seized
BMW Economic Update
BMW Economic Update
Scene in Mauldin
Man dead, woman injured after shooting at apartment complex
Furman guard Mike Bothwell, right, gets emotional after their win against Virginia during the...
LIVE: Greenville County Council honors Furman basketball team