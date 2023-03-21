BMW manufacturing provides update on Spartanburg plant progress

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARATANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - BMW manufacturing is providing a special presentation at the BMW Zentrum Auditorium.

President and CEO of the manufacturing company Dr. Robert Engelhorn will provide an update on the Spartanburg plant’s progress with electromobility transformation.

Dr. Von Nessen will unveil a new study revealing the significance of BMW Manufacturing’s impact on South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

