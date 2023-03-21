Greenville County Council honors Furman basketball team

Furman guard Mike Bothwell, right, gets emotional after their win against Virginia during the...
Furman guard Mike Bothwell, right, gets emotional after their win against Virginia during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Furman beat Virginia 68-67. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday night Greenville County Council is recognizing the Furman Paladins for a historic basketball season.

The men’s team made it to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 43 years and stunned No. 4 Virginia with an upset in the first round.

Council said they will “acknowledge and honor” the impressive season by the Paladins.

