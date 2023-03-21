Greenville County Council honors Furman basketball team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday night Greenville County Council is recognizing the Furman Paladins for a historic basketball season.
The men’s team made it to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 43 years and stunned No. 4 Virginia with an upset in the first round.
Council said they will “acknowledge and honor” the impressive season by the Paladins.
