Greenville County Council honors Furman basketball team

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday night Greenville County Council is recognizing the Furman Paladins for a historic basketball season.

The men’s team made it to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 43 years and stunned No. 4 Virginia with an upset in the first round.

Council said they will “acknowledge and honor” the impressive season by the Paladins.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.