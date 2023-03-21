Man dead, woman injured after shooting at apartment complex

Mauldin Police Department and Greenville County SWAT respond to an incident at an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.
By Freeman Stoddard and Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin police said one person is dead and another in injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a call came in at 2:47 p.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance on East Butler Road.

Once on scene, officers said according to a witness, it was determined that the husband had a gun and barricaded him and his wife in the apartment.

Officers tried to make contact with the couple, but received no response.

Police said once SWAT was called to the scene, they entered the apartment and found a dead man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment, but her condition is unknown at this time.

