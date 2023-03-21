Murdaugh attorney discusses Stephen Smith’s death during national tv interview

Defense attorney Jim Griffin gives his closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
Defense attorney Jim Griffin gives his closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool(Joshua Boucher | jboucher@thestate.com)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh’s attorney Jim Griffin appeared on NewsNation’s CUOMO Monday night to discuss the investigation into Stephen Smith’s death and rumors that Buster Murduagh could have been involved.

During his interview with Chris Cuomo, Griffin described the rumors linking Buster Murdaugh to Smith’s death as “vile” and “defamatory.”

Griffin also said that Smith’s mother is “entitled” to answers about the circumstances surrounding her son’s death.

Griffin’s comments came on the same day that Buster Murdaugh released a statement regarding the situation, and the attorney representing Smith’s mother held a press conference giving an update on the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Clinical trial for weight loss drug
Move over Ozempic, Greenville researchers testing out similar drug, that could be more effective
Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Freezing temperatures for one last morning
First Alert Freeze Tuesday morning, then a warmup

Latest News

Crash along I-26 west near Asheville
Overturned RV shuts down section of I-26 west near Asheville
Rep. Chuck Edwards
NC Congressman calls for investigation into circumstances around Canton mill closing
D’Angelo Brown, 28, died on Dec. 29 at MUSC from E. Coli EAEC sepsis with septic shock and...
Charleston Co. Sheriff issues statement after inmate’s death ruled homicide
New Developments in the Death of Stephen Smith
New Developments in the Death of Stephen Smith