Murdaugh attorney discusses Stephen Smith’s death during national tv interview

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh’s attorney Jim Griffin appeared on NewsNation’s CUOMO Monday night to discuss the investigation into Stephen Smith’s death and rumors that Buster Murduagh could have been involved.

During his interview with Chris Cuomo, Griffin described the rumors linking Buster Murdaugh to Smith’s death as “vile” and “defamatory.”

Griffin also said that Smith’s mother is “entitled” to answers about the circumstances surrounding her son’s death.

Griffin’s comments came on the same day that Buster Murdaugh released a statement regarding the situation, and the attorney representing Smith’s mother held a press conference giving an update on the investigation.

