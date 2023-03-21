NC man pleads guilty to child sex crimes, kidnapping, deputies say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes against a minor.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, following his arrested in June of 2021, 59-year-old Bobby Lee Penley has been sentenced to serve between 219 to 323 months in prison.

Deputies said Penley pled guilty to two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by adult and first-degree kidnapping.

“Thank you to our Detective Unit at the Family Justice Center for building a strong case so that the survivor and their family and friends now have some sense of justice,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.

MORE NEWS: Over 100 pounds of cocaine confiscated in Anderson Co, deputies say

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.