NC Man sentenced for deadly 2020 stabbing in Asheville

Todd Housel
Todd Housel(Buncombe County District Attorney's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man recently pled guilty to a stabbing that killed one person in 2020.

Officials said Todd Housel pled guilty to 2nd Degree Murder and was sentenced to 20-25 years in prison. They added that he also must pay restitution of $1870 for costs associated with the victim’s burial.

On June 15, 2020, the Asheville Police Department said officers responded to Patton Avenue after someone reported the stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 66-year-old Michael Hirt of Asheville, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Hirt was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, he later passed away from his injuries. According to officers, they later identified Housel as the suspect responsible for the stabbing and took him into custody.

