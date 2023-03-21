NCAA Women’s Basketball Sweet 16, Elite 8 coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Downtown Greenville is preparing for another full weekend of basketball. March Madness is here!

Experience March Madness in Greenville Friday, March 24 through Monday, March 27 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Southern Conference and Furman University hosts the Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament Regional in the first ever two-site format.

Sweet 16

Friday, March 24 2:30 p.m. (9) Miami vs. (4) Villanova -- Greenville Regional 2 5 p.m. (3) LSU vs. (2) Utah -- Greenville Regional 2

Saturday, March 25 11:30 a.m. (3) Notre Dame vs. (2) Maryland -- Greenville Regional 1 2 p.m. (4) UCLA vs. (1) South Carolina -- Greenville Regional 1



Elite 8

March 26 - 1 Game | 7 p.m. ET | Session 3

March 27 - 1 Game | 7 p.m. ET | Session 4

