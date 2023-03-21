SWAT responding to scene at Mauldin apartment complex

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin city dispatch said officers and the SWAT team are responding to a scene at an apartment complex along E Butler Road in Mauldin.

Officers said the situation is happening at the Arbors at Brookfield apartment complex.

According to officers, details are limited as the situation develops. We will update this story as we learn more.

