Only On FOX: Jesse Jackson discusses his history in activism and why he’s still going

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Reverend Jesse Jackson recently sat down with FOX Carolina’s Arthur Mondale in Chicago and discussed his career in activism and what keeps him going today.

For the last six decades, the South Carolina Native has been at the center of the nation’s social evolution.

“You know there was a day and time when people would say in the Black community, ‘Don’t make me call Jesse Jackson,’” Bishop Tavis Grant, Rainbow PUSH Coalition acting national executive director said.

Reverand Jackson said his work of fighting for social equity started in west Greenville’s former Sterling High School. In 1960, he and “The Greenville Eight” were arrested following demonstrations against Greenville’s segregated public facilities. “We were inferior by law, but we kept learning how we could change it,” Jackson said.

According to Jackson, Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. later told him that to build bridges in America, he would need to learn the politics of Jesus. “Jesus was about changing the world and changing individuals,” Jackson said. This idea led to him acquiring a former synagogue on East 50th Street in Chicago. Jackson explained, “Chicago was the right place, for the right reasons and right timing.”

“There’s a lot of history made in this building,” Grant said. “He was a lieutenant for Dr. King, Jr. and moved here to Chicago and so this really helps us chronicle the work.”

According to Grant, His time with the Greenville Eight is where Jackson found his passion for social justice. Grant added that the same passion is alive today through his current work with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

