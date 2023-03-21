Pedestrian killed in late night crash in Spartanburg, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a pedestrian was hit and killed late Monday night.

The coroner was called to South Pine Street near Whitestone Glendale Road where the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

At this time, the pedestrian has not been identified.

The South Carolina Highway patrol multidisciplinary action investigation team is working the case as primary.

Stay tuned for more details.

