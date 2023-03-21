Pickens Co. man facing multiple charges for child sexual abuse material

Generic arrest image
Generic arrest image(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Pickens County man was recently taken into custody following an investigation into child sexual abuse material.

Officials said they began investigating after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to 57-year-old Richard Douglas Wooten III of Easley, SC. They added that Wooten allegedly had files of child sexual abuse material.

According to officials, Wooten was taken into custody and charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree. Officials stated that Wooten faces up to ten years in prison for each charge.

Investigators with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

