Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey’s The Greatest Show on Earth is coming to Greenville with six performances at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Feld Entertainment says their show debuts “stunning feats of real human achievement, musical performances blended with aerial artistry, modern comedy, and never-before-seen acts on highwire, trapeze, bicycles, and more.”

Spokespeople say the show uses a multi-platform, 360-degree experience to bring fans into the action and connect them to performers from all over the world.

“We’re reintroducing Ringling at a time when families are seeking shared entertainment experiences that provide joy, connection, and moments of togetherness,” said Kenneth Feld, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Feld Entertainment. “To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance that can only be called The Greatest Show On Earth.”

Feld Entertainment describes some of the acts:

The Triangular Highwire features four performers on three 25- foot highwires connected in a triangular formation 25-feet above the arena floor.

The Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze has a 360-degree view, and features nine trapeze artists soaring from front-to-back, side-to-side, and diagonally within a swing set inspired play space.

A double wheel features four open-sided wheels which rotate at high speed and are powered by acrobats who perform back-and-forth jumps between both apparatuses at heights of up to 30-feet above the ground.

The Extreme Box Jump Trampoline sends bikes soaring through the air. This sports act features a compilation of BMX, trial bikes, and unicycle riders performing stunts on trampolines, according to spokespeople

Other performances include hand-to-hand balance acts combined with acro sports, original Teeterboard combinations, and a physical comedy troupe that sparks “spontaneous moments of fun and laughter.”

Feld Entertainment says Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s The Greatest Show On Earth will debut at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena six times during February of 2024.

Show dates are as follows:

Friday, February 9, 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 10, 10:30 AM, 2:30 PM & 6:30 PM

Sunday, February 11, 10:30 AM & 2:30 PM

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster’s website.

