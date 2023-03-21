Search warrant leads to multiple charges in Pickens Co.

Christopher Ledbetter
Christopher Ledbetter(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says a man is now facing multiple charges after deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Easley.

Deputies with the Community Action Team and Special Operations Unit Agents say they executed the warrant on Thursday.

Upon arrival - deputies say they encountered Christopher Ledbetter, who was found to be in possession of a trafficking weight of methamphetamine and a stolen pistol.

Deputies say Ledbetter was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine - 3rd offense, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen pistol.

