Search warrant leads to multiple charges in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says a man is now facing multiple charges after deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Easley.

Deputies with the Community Action Team and Special Operations Unit Agents say they executed the warrant on Thursday.

Upon arrival - deputies say they encountered Christopher Ledbetter, who was found to be in possession of a trafficking weight of methamphetamine and a stolen pistol.

Deputies say Ledbetter was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine - 3rd offense, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen pistol.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.