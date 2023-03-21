Showers followed by a late week warmup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have one more rainy and cool day before a sunny and warm end to the week.

First Alert Headlines

Showers for Wednesday, still cool

Big warmup starting Thursday

Another rain chance this weekend

Clouds are on the increase tonight which is one of the factors leading to warmer overnight temperatures. For the first morning since last week, we see lows above freezing. We do drop to the low 40s in the Upstate and upper 30s to low 40s in the mountains. The only areas where temperatures near freezing is in the higher elevations where the growing season hasn’t started yet.

Staying above freezing (Fox Carolina)

Clouds continue to increase tonight as a disturbance tracks across the Tennessee Valley. Most of the night is dry, followed by showers rolling in across the mountains around 5:00 AM. Light rain is widespread across the mountains through the morning with a few showers dropping south into the northern Upstate mid morning through late afternoon. While rain chances are low in the southern Upstate, grab the umbrella just to be safe in case a stray shower moves through. The showers break up into the afternoon, tapering off by 7 PM.

Highest rain chances in the morning through early afternoon (Fox Carolina)

The clouds, showers and a weak wedge set-up hold temperatures back to highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. This is still a touch below normal but it’s the last day as things turn the corner towards more spring-like weather late week.

Clouds, rain and a weak wedge keep temps cool (Fox Carolina)

Thursday brings us back to a mainly sunny sky, and back to warmer than normal temperatures. Highs top the low and mid 70s Thursday, and we set our sights on low 80s across the Upstate Friday! Despite showers on Saturday, highs in the low to mid 70s hang around through the weekend.

70s and 80s return late week (Fox Carolina)

Rain chances return Saturday as a cold front pushes into the area. Right now, the showers are expected in the morning with a few spotty showers lingering into the afternoon. Sunday is dry and warm before rain returns to the area for Monday and Tuesday.

Showers Wednesday, Saturday and early next week (Fox Carolina)

