Traffic: Downtown Greenville road closed for month-long utility work

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Greenville Officials said there will be a road closure near Falls Park for the next month.

East Camperdown Way, between Calvin Street and Falls Street will be closed for four weeks starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

Officials said a detour along Calvin Street to East Broad Street will be in place, allowing crews to complete utility work.

Falls Park will be open to local traffic, with access provided to businesses and the Grand Bohemian Lodge.

