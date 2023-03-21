Two shot in Cherokee County

Scene on Highway 5 in Blacksburg.
Scene on Highway 5 in Blacksburg.(Brittany Sheppard)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said two people were shot in the Blacksburg area on Tuesday.

Multiple viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about a large scene on Stetson Lane near Highway 5.

The sheriff said the shooting occurred around 11:40 a.m. Two people were airlifted to area hospitals.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident

A FOX Carolina crew is en route to the scene for more information. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

