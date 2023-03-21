Two shot in Cherokee County

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said two people were shot in the Blacksburg area on Tuesday.

Multiple viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about a large scene on Stetson Lane near Highway 5.

The sheriff said the shooting occurred around 11:40 a.m. Two people were airlifted to area hospitals.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident

