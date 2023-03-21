Upstate coworkers miss $754M Powerball jackpot by one number

Upstate coworkers win $100,000 in Powerball pool
Upstate coworkers win $100,000 in Powerball pool(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of Upstate coworkers who have been playing Powerball together for years almost hit the $754 million jackpot.

The four colleagues buy tickets for one drawing a week and a ticket purchased at Exxon on North Woods Drive in Fountain Inn was one number away from the top prize for the Feb. 6 drawing.

The group is still “joyous” they won $100,000 - but they’re not done playing.

“We hope to get the big one,” a spokesperson for the group said.

Exxon in Fountain Inn received a $1,000 commission for selling the ticket. Members of the winning group say they plan to put the money toward savings, traveling, and home projects.

FOX Carolina is the lottery station. Tune in for live lottery drawings throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
Barley's to close
Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria to close down after 27 years
Buster Murdaugh statement
‘This has gone on far too long’: Buster Murdaugh releases statement on Stephen Smith’s death
Update on Stephen Smith death investigation
Law firm speaks on next steps in Stephen Smith’s death investigation

Latest News

Bobby Lee Penley
NC man pleads guilty to child sex crimes, kidnapping, deputies say
108 pounds of cocaine was confiscated during traffic stop in Anderson County.
Over 100 pounds of cocaine confiscated in Anderson Co, deputies say
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit in late night crash in Spartanburg
Justin Stoddard
Warrants: Upstate man accused of filming sexual acts with minor