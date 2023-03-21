US speeds up Abrams tank delivery to Ukraine war zone

China’s Xi stressed close ties with Putin during his first visit to Russia since the Ukraine invasion. (CNN, VGTRK, CCTV, TELEGRAM/ARTEK, AFPTV)
By The Associated Press and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials said Tuesday the Pentagon is speeding up its delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, opting to send a refurbished older model that can be ready faster.

The aim is to get the 70-ton battle powerhouses to the war zone in eight to 10 months. The original plan was to send 31 of the newer M1A2 Abrams, which could have taken a year or two to build and ship. But officials said the decision was made to send the older M1A1 version, which can be taken from Army stocks and will be easier for Ukrainian forces to learn to use and maintain.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan has not yet been publicly announced.

