Warrants: Upstate man accused of filming sexual acts with minor

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the South Carolina Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a man from Piedmont on child sex crimes from 2019 to 2021.

According to warrants, on May 2, 2019, June 20, 2020, August 14, 2020 and July 9, 2021, 35-year-old Justin Stoddard engaged in sexual battery with a minor who was between 11 and 14 years old at the time of the incident.

Warrants also show Stoddard video recorded himself engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

Stoddard was charged with the following:

(4 counts) Criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree

(4 counts) Sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree

Obscene/disseminating obscene material to a minor 12 years old or younger.

SLED said he was booked into the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

