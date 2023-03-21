With new county square almost move-in ready, other developments take shape soon

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This Spring, Greenville County staff will make the big move into the new County Square. The $65 million dollar administrative building is almost complete. But, this building is only part of the redevelopment plan.

“This was designed specifically to serve the people of Greenville County,” said Bob Mihalic, the county government affairs coordinator, as he toured us through the building. “We’re down to the details, getting all the information systems up and running, making sure phones are working,” he said.

The new County Square was only a thought ten years ago, but now it’s become reality. A clean, pristine, and spacious building with room to grow. Staff will move in soon, and by the end of this year, this old shopping center turned county square will be demolished.

“We have taken what a sprawled-out government complex put it into two wonderful, beautiful buildings that are serving as the catalyst for growth,” said Mihalic.

The administration building is just phase one. Since that’s almost done now phase 2 is beginning and there are big plans for around 37 acres of remaining land.

“With this building in, everything else can come in around it. We’re talking retail, housing, both apartments and condos. We’re talking hotels, entertainment, and most importantly, I think we’re talking class-A business offices,” he said.

Whole Foods was announced Monday as the first major retailer. And the street—University Ridge—will be rerouted. making the flow from County Square and the new development a pedestrian friendly walk.

What it’s going to do is seamlessly blend into downtown. And it’s all going to be interconnected. It’s all going to be walkable,” said Mihalic.

All that will take 8 to 10 years to get done, but the administration building is just a few nails away from decades of service.

