2 arrested after deputies find 12 pounds of marijuana in home

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after they found drugs and guns inside a house on Monday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, narcotics officers were serving an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court to 33-year-old Darius Quateze Phillips at a home on Fourth Street at 12 p.m.

Deputies said once the man opened the door to the home, they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the home and observed a bad with green plant material in plain view on a chair in the home.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man who opened the door, 22-year-old Ta’Shun Emaje Belk, resisted the efforts of the officers to lawfully detain and arrest him.

After executing the search warrant, deputies found 16 bags containing 12 pounds of marijuana and seized two pistols--one was stolen our of Spartanburg County.

Deputies arrested two men after they found drugs and guns at a house in Cherokee County on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

They also discovered that one of the pistols had been modified to fire as an automatic weapon which is a violation of the SC State Law.

Belk was arrested and charged with PWID marijuana and resisting arrest.

Phillips was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds

Possession of weapon during a violent crime

Possession of stolen pistol

Possession of pistol modified to fire as an automatic weapon

bench warrant failure to appear.

