2 teens killed, 1 wounded in shooting near NC middle school

FILE - The teen told officers that two others may have been shot and authorities spent the...
FILE - The teen told officers that two others may have been shot and authorities spent the night using a drone and a cadaver dog to search the area.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two 16-year-old boys were killed and one was wounded in a shooting in Durham, North Carolina, officials said.

The three teens were shot Tuesday night near Brogden Middle School, news outlets reported, citing the Durham Police Department. Officers initially responded to a report of a juvenile shot and found the victim’s parents had taken him to a hospital, police said.

The teen told officers that two others may have been shot and authorities spent the night using a drone and a cadaver dog to search the area. The bodies of the two other teens were found Wednesday morning after daylight, according to the reports. The hospitalized teen was in stable condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not released the teens’ identities. They said the shooting does not appear to be random, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle hunting lodge are being auctioned off in Pembroke,...
PHOTOS: Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Scene on Highway 5 in Blacksburg.
‘Drug deal gone bad’ leaves two injured in Cherokee Co., sheriff says
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide, attorney says
Scene in Mauldin
Man dead, woman injured after shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
Greenville Triumph Spotlight: Brandon Fricke
Greenville Triumph Spotlight: Brandon Fricke
The Federal Reserve will announce whether or not another rate hike is on the way.
Fed raises key rate by a quarter-point, calls banking system ‘sound and resilient’
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school
Coroner Responding to Wreck in Anderson
Crash victim in Anderson Co. on life support, coroner says