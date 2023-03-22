Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old boy found

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert is now canceled after a three-year-old boy was found, according to Rutherford County dispatch.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a three-year-old boy was taken and possibly heading to Charlotte, North Carolina with a 25-year-old woman on Wednesday evening.

Dispatch said the child was later found and is safe.

