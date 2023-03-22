Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old boy found

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert is now canceled after a three-year-old boy was found, according to Rutherford County dispatch.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a three-year-old boy was taken and possibly heading to Charlotte, North Carolina with a 25-year-old woman on Wednesday evening.

Dispatch said the child was later found and is safe.

