Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old boy found
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert is now canceled after a three-year-old boy was found, according to Rutherford County dispatch.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a three-year-old boy was taken and possibly heading to Charlotte, North Carolina with a 25-year-old woman on Wednesday evening.
Dispatch said the child was later found and is safe.
