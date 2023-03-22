AnMed to become official healthcare partner for Anderson University athletics

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson University announced that AnMed will become the officials healthcare partner for Trojan Athletics and a brand new sports medicine center coming to campus.

With the new partnership, the university said AnMed will oversee the medical services of the university’s new AnMed Sports Medicine Center. The new clinic comes as part of Anderson’s new Trojan Football Operations Center currently under construction on its athletic campus on Williamston Road in Anderson.

Anderson University has become AnMed’s key partner of its accredited Sports Medicine Fellowship program that trains primary care physicians in the fast-growing field of sports medicine. By practicing both routine and special care for a diverse group of Upstate athletes, AnMed is strengthened to provide premier orthopedic services to the entire population from children to senior adults.

“Anderson University is deeply appreciative of the support of AnMed and its leadership team. Like AU, AnMed is a dynamic and innovative organization, which makes it the perfect partner for Trojan athletics,” said Anderson University President Evans Whitaker, Ph.D. “Each year, our respect and appreciation for AnMed’s reputation, quality of services and exceedingly caring approach increases. AnMed has earned our trust and we absolutely love working with their incredible medical and nursing staff and executives. AnMed’s investment of services and facilities will support our educational mission and help continue our expansion as one of the South’s premier, selective comprehensive universities.”

With the addition of football to its ever-expanding list of varsity sports, Anderson University sponsors 21 sports, and will include nearly 500 student-athletes by next spring.

MORE NEWS: SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee’s will go

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.