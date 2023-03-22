Antique soda sign sells for record breaking amount at Upstate auction house

A vintage orange crush soda sign sold for a world record $189,750 at a Greenville auction house
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Richmond Auction announced that a world record was set during an auction on February 17, 2023, when an antique soda sign was sold for over $150,000.

Officials said the Orange Crush neon sign from the 1950s sold for $189,750, becoming the first soda sign ever to sell for over $100,000. Officials added that the previous record was a Satanet Soda sign which was also sold at Richmond Auction for $46,000.

According to officials, the sign was found in “immaculate condition” in an abandoned storage unit in New Mexico. It had never been hung and was still in the original shipping crate with tags on it. Made in New York, the shipment was reportedly addressed to an Orange Crush Bottling Company in Wisconsin.

Officials stated that the original brochure for the sign showed that the price was $315 in the 1950′s.

Orange Crush brochure
Orange Crush brochure(Richmond Auctions)

“It is rare to find an incredible piece like this one in such pristine condition. Richmond Auctions was proud to sell this special collectible for a price that reflected its value,” said Jordan Richmond, Founder and CEO of Richmond Auctions. “This sign is truly a time capsule and an absolute Holy Grail for any soda Collector.”

Richmond Auctions is headquartered in Greenville and opened in 2020. According to the auction house, they specialize in investment-grade antique advertising with an emphasis on petroliana and automobilia collectibles

For more information on Richmond Auction, you can visit their website.

