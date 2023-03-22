Man killed in motorcycle wreck in western NC

ALARKA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near the Brendle Hill cemetery in the Alarka community.

The sheriff said the victim is from Arkansas. Officials are working to notify his family and have not yet released his name.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

