Man killed in motorcycle wreck in western NC

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALARKA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near the Brendle Hill cemetery in the Alarka community.

The sheriff said the victim is from Arkansas. Officials are working to notify his family and have not yet released his name.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle hunting lodge are being auctioned off in Pembroke,...
PHOTOS: Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Scene on Highway 5 in Blacksburg.
‘Drug deal gone bad’ leaves two injured in Cherokee Co., sheriff says
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide, attorney says
Scene in Mauldin
Man dead, woman injured after shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

Army Pfc. David N. Owens
Remains of NC WWII soldier to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery
Kevin Bacon visits Asheville Music Academy
Kevin Bacon visits Asheville Music Academy during trip to NC
Coroner Responding to Wreck in Anderson
Crash victim in Anderson Co. on life support, coroner says
generic phone image
Deputies warn of Medicare scam calls in Upstate