New Milo’s Tea facility to bring more than 100 jobs to Spartanburg Co.
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Milo’s Tea Company will host a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of its future manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County on Thursday.
The Alabama-based national beverage company said the investment will cost more than $130 million to build the 110,000 square-foot facility, bringing more than 100 jobs to the area.
The new facility will be located on the corner of US-221 North Highway and SC-290 Highway in Moore.
The company said it is expected to start production of its famous tea and lemonade in fall of 2024.
MORE NEWS: SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee’s will go
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.