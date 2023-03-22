New Milo’s Tea facility to bring more than 100 jobs to Spartanburg Co.

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Milo’s Tea Company will host a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of its future manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County on Thursday.

The Alabama-based national beverage company said the investment will cost more than $130 million to build the 110,000 square-foot facility, bringing more than 100 jobs to the area.

The new facility will be located on the corner of US-221 North Highway and SC-290 Highway in Moore.

The company said it is expected to start production of its famous tea and lemonade in fall of 2024.

MORE NEWS: SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee’s will go

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.