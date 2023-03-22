Injuries reported after two school buses crash into each other, officials say

School bus crash, generic
School bus crash, generic(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Schools said two school buses crashed into each other on Wednesday afternoon.

According to school officials, the crash happened on Sheriff Mill Road and injuries have been reported.

The school district released the following statement on the incident:

On Wednesday, 3/22/23, two SDPC buses were involved in an accident on Sherrif Mill Road in Easley. The accident involved one bus colliding with another SDPC bus. The accident occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. One bus had 37 students on board - the other had 23 students.

