Police investigating neighborhood shooting in Asheville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in a neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to the department, police were called to the area of Brooklyn Road and White Avenue around 6:10 p.m. on March 17 to investigate reports of gun discharge. Officers found 18 shell casings.

Police said one home in the area reported property damage from 16 bullet holes to the outside of the home, inside the home and the fence in the backyard.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

A nearby surveillance camera captured an unidentified man and a white truck with a blue front plate believed to be related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

