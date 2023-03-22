Police: Shooting at Denver high school; 2 adults injured

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.(KMGH via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) – Police said two people had been injured in a shooting at a Colorado high school Wednesday.

The Denver Police Department said on Twitter that it responded to East High School. Two adult victims were found and transported to nearby hospitals, they said.

“It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene, and investigators are working to develop additional info,” a spokesperson said on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle hunting lodge are being auctioned off in Pembroke,...
PHOTOS: Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Scene on Highway 5 in Blacksburg.
‘Drug deal gone bad’ leaves two injured in Cherokee Co., sheriff says
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide, attorney says
Scene in Mauldin
Man dead, woman injured after shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
AP sources: Trump probe grand jury not meeting for the day
The Department of Health and Human Services announced updates to the organ transplant system.
US is revamping organ transplant system
This clip shows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for...
Halle Bailey praises ‘Little Mermaid’ co-star Melissa McCarthy for helping her advocate for herself
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians