Questions about the Murdaugh investigations? Ask FOX Carolina’s trial analyst

Criminal defense attorney Lori Murray
Criminal defense attorney Lori Murray(Photo provided)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina’s trial analyst Lori Murray is answering your questions about the Murdaugh investigations.

Murray is a criminal defense attorney in Columbia who helped break down six weeks of testimony during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.

What questions do you have about the trial or ongoing investigations connected to the Murdaugh family? Tap the blue chat icon on the right and post your questions in the comments.

Murray will answer your questions in the blog below on Thursday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle hunting lodge are being auctioned off in Pembroke,...
PHOTOS: Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Scene on Highway 5 in Blacksburg.
‘Drug deal gone bad’ leaves two injured in Cherokee Co., sheriff says
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation
Scene in Mauldin
Man dead, woman injured after shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

School bus crash, generic
Injuries reported after two school buses crash into each other, officials say
New bill would allow lotto tickets to be bought with debit card
New bill would allow lotto tickets to be bought with debit card
Shoplifting suspects in Greenville
Officers searching for suspects accused of shoplifting from Haywood mall
Moselle items up for auction in Georgia
Moselle items up for auction in Georgia
Three children dead after shooting in Sumter
Three children dead after shooting in Sumter