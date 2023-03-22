SC State Fair’s spring fair food drive-thru returns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina State Fair announced the return of its annual Spring Fair Food Drive-through.

SC State Fair organizers said their unique twist on the restaurant drive-through concept will feature traditional fair food and drinks, including Fiske fries, funnel cakes, lemonade and more.

Fair organizers said the week-long food event, featuring a wide variety of traditional fair food and drinks, will launch with a special Walk-In Kickoff Day on Saturday, April 15, and culminate with movie nights on April 21 and 22.

“We are excited to bring the magic of fair food to our community with the annual Spring Fair Food Drive-Through,” says Nancy Smith, general manager of the South Carolina State Fair. “We know how much people look forward to enjoying their favorite fair foods each fall, and we’re thrilled to be able to satisfy those cravings during the spring season. This year, we’re looking forward to presenting more options for our visitors — from our Walk-In Kickoff Day, to dine-in picnic table seating, to our free movie nights.”

The fair food drive-through will take place Saturday, April 15 through Saturday, April 22.

