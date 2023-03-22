SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee’s will go

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) held a public meeting to look at possible plans to fix a major interchange in Anderson where a popular travel center is expected to be built.

The focus was to show three different plans for what to do with Highway 178 and I-85 interchange because the current has operational deficiencies. This will help alleviate the congestion on the interstate and on Liberty Highway.

Plans are currently in the works for a new Buc-ee’s to open up in this location in 2025. Buc-ee’s is known as the world’s largest convenience store.

“This is the best time to be able to talk to the public one-on-one,” Alternative Delivery Program Manager at SCDOT Michael Pitts said. “We certainly get to hear the locals what they are experiencing daily and it’s really important to us to, you know for the project itself.”

