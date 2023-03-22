Things to do across the Upstate, Western NC this Easter
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easter is right around the corner and there are plenty of fun things to do here in the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
GREENVILLE COUNTY
- March 25 - Visit Barefoot Acres for the largest Easter Egg Hunt in Fountain Inn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes a kids zone, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. The cost is $5.
- March 31 - Stop by the Kroc Center for the Second Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt and Open House. Children ages 0 - 12 will be divided in groups to participate in finding the Golden Egg that will contain a special prize. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and it is free.
- April 1 - Head to Downtown Travelers Rest for a Springtime Bunny Hunt. This event includes face painting, crafts, and more. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and it is free.
- April 1 - Head to GFN Church for a fun, interactive Easter experience with games, music and the telling of the story of Easter. This event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 6 - Stop by the Museum and Gallery for the Savior’s Call which depicts works of art showing Christ’s ministry and passion that come alive in life-sized recreations on the Rodeheaver stage. The event starts on April 6 at 4:30 p.m., April 7 at 7:30 p.m. and April 8 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- April 7 - Spring & Sprout is back at the Children’s Museum of the Upstate which includes a sidewalk chalk mural, a bunny petting zoo, face painting, balloon animals and food trucks. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 9 - Head to Juniper in downtown Greenville for an Easter brunch buffet that includes an omelet bar, charcuterie display, specialty stations including waffles and pancakes and more. The brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is $45 per person.
- April 9 - Social Latitude is giving adults a chance to participate in the fun of searching for eggs with an Adult Easter egg hunt. The hunt starts at 7 p.m. and is free for all.
ASHEVILLE
- April 9 - Celebrate the 67th Easter Sunrise Service at Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park at 6:30 a.m.
HENDERSONVILLE
- April 1 - Stop by Bill Moore Community Park for the Easter Egg-stravaganza to hunt some Easter eggs, play on inflatables, and more. Children participating in the hunt will be divided into groups based on age. The hunt starts at 12 p.m.
