Unity Park’s Honor Tower gets large donation in honor of late businessman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Mayor Knox White announced a large donation for the Unity Park Honor Tower in honor of late community businessman and philanthropist Philip J. Carlton.

Sharon Carlton and Heather Carlton-McInnis donated $500,000 to the Philip J. Carlton Memorial Plaza which will serve as a memorial for first responders and military veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice, and as a place of honor for all who serve.

“Phil was a larger-than-life figure in our family and in our community with a passion for supporting law enforcement,” said Heather’s husband, David McInnis, who spoke on behalf of the Carlton family during the event. “The Carlton Family is honored that a lasting part of our community will keep that legacy and memory alive.”

The Philip J. Carlton Memorial Plaza was revealed at an event at Avenue attended by guests that included city, state and county officials; Unity Park donors; local law enforcement; first responders; and veterans.

“Phil Carlton was an extraordinarily generous man who strongly supported the law enforcement community, felt compelled to ensure they had the equipment they needed to safely do their job, and provided for their families when they didn’t make it home at their end of watch,” said Greenville Police Chief J.H. Thompson.

