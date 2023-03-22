Woman attacked employee with trash can at Haywood Mall food court, police say

Suspect in assault and battery at food court in Haywood Mall.
Suspect in assault and battery at food court in Haywood Mall.(Greenville Police Dept.)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is trying to identify a woman who they say assaulted an employee in the food court of the Haywood Mall.

The incident occurred on Feb. 25.

Officers said the woman used a small metal trash can to assault the victim. She left the mall before the police arrived, but she was recorded on surveillance video wearing a red and tan jacket.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle hunting lodge are being auctioned off in Pembroke,...
PHOTOS: Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Scene on Highway 5 in Blacksburg.
‘Drug deal gone bad’ leaves two injured in Cherokee Co., sheriff says
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation
Scene in Mauldin
Man dead, woman injured after shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

School bus crash, generic
Injuries reported after two school buses crash into each other, officials say
New bill would allow lotto tickets to be bought with debit card
New bill would allow lotto tickets to be bought with debit card
Shoplifting suspects in Greenville
Officers searching for suspects accused of shoplifting from Haywood mall
Moselle items up for auction in Georgia
Moselle items up for auction in Georgia
Three children dead after shooting in Sumter
Three children dead after shooting in Sumter