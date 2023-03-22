Woman attacked employee with trash can at Haywood Mall food court, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is trying to identify a woman who they say assaulted an employee in the food court of the Haywood Mall.

The incident occurred on Feb. 25.

Officers said the woman used a small metal trash can to assault the victim. She left the mall before the police arrived, but she was recorded on surveillance video wearing a red and tan jacket.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.