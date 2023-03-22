Woman attacked employee with trash can at Haywood Mall food court, police say
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is trying to identify a woman who they say assaulted an employee in the food court of the Haywood Mall.
The incident occurred on Feb. 25.
Officers said the woman used a small metal trash can to assault the victim. She left the mall before the police arrived, but she was recorded on surveillance video wearing a red and tan jacket.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 864-23-CRIME.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.