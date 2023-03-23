Amber Alert issued for missing 9-month-old from Greensboro, NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert was recently missed for Kayson Osiah Monk, a missing 9-month-old from Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Greensboro Police Department described Monk as a black male around 1 foot 6 inches long and 30 pounds. They added that he has black hair and brown eyes.

Officers said Monk was last seen near 2415 Phillips Avenue wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants and a grey jacket.

According to officers, they believe the child is with Deon Lamar Monk in a burgundy/red Saturn car with a North Carolina license plate and a broken rear window. They described Deon Monk as a 23-year-old black man around 6 feet 3 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers stated they’re unsure where Deon Monk and the child could be going. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911 or the Greensboro Police Department immediately at (336) 373-2435.

