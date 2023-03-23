Building across SC light up red for Red Cross Giving Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross said they are celebrating Red Cross month by lighting up monuments and buildings across South Carolina to recognize volunteers.

During an event at the State Capitol Wednesday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed March as Red Cross Month.

“We’re thankful for the continued support from Governor McMaster and all of our state partners,” said Rod Tolbert, Regional CEO of the Palmetto SC Region of the Red Cross. “This month is very special for us because it gives us a chance to celebrate the nearly 2,000 volunteers who make our humanitarian work possible every day.”

The buildings that will be lit up red this month include.

The Ashley River Bridge in Charleston

The Governor’s Mansion in Columbia

The Lexington Medical Center in Columbia, SC & Lexington

The City Center in Florence

The Furman University Bell Tower in Greenville

The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach

According to officials, the American Red Cross of South Carolina responded to nearly 1,700 disasters and helped 5,529 people. They also collected more than 70,000 units of blood and distributed more than $1,300,000.

