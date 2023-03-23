Clemson women’s basketball team set to face Florida in WNIT

Clemson coach Amanda Butler signals to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
Clemson coach Amanda Butler signals to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Thomas Gore
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson women’s basketball team is set to face off against the Florida Gators in the third round of the WNIT on Thursday night.

Tigers head coach Amanda Butler will also face her former employer in Florida. Butler served as head coach in Gainesville from 2007 until 2017.

Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee's will go
