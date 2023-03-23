Clemson women’s basketball team set to face Florida in WNIT

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson women’s basketball team is set to face off against the Florida Gators in the third round of the WNIT on Thursday night.

Tigers head coach Amanda Butler will also face her former employer in Florida. Butler served as head coach in Gainesville from 2007 until 2017.

Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

