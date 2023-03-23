College students say they are struggling with stress, study says

FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.
FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some U.S. college students say they’re having trouble coping with their class loads.

According to a study from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation, two out of every five undergraduates say they often have emotional stress issues.

More than 40% of those who responded say they thought about dropping out of school because of their problems.

Researchers also say that the number of college students who say they suffer from anxiety and depression has been on the rise for years and that it’s been increasing more steadily since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings are based on 12,000 men and women who had yet to graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee's will go
SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee’s will go
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle hunting lodge are being auctioned off in Pembroke,...
PHOTOS: Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Two survivors of a deadly kidnapping in Mexico are being treated in a hospital.
Attorneys release statement on behalf of two kidnapped South Carolinians in Mexico
Suspects in custody after double shooting
Two teenagers charged after Blacksburg double shooting
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in...
Biden to mark anniversary of Affordable Care Act
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit at the Department...
Biden approval dips near lowest point: AP-NORC poll
Science Center Aviation program
Science Center Aviation program
Photos posted by FDNY show the sewer tunnel where a group of boys were rescued.
911 call: 5 boys stuck in Staten Island sewers scream for help
Shoplifting suspects in Greenville
Officers searching for suspects accused of shoplifting from Haywood mall