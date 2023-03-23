Driver crashes into building in downtown Seneca on Wednesday

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seneca Fire Department said crews responded to downtown Seneca on Wednesday after a car crashed into a building along Ram Cat Alley.

Officials said the crash was reported at around 5:54 p.m.

According to officials, crews arrived at the scene and found the car partially inside the building.

Thankfully, officials said no injuries were reported following the crash. They added that they checked the building for structural damage and determined that only the front window and lower brick wall were impacted.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.