Furman extends contract for men’s basketball coach Bob Richey

Furman men's basketball coach Bob Richey
Furman men's basketball coach Bob Richey
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No surprises here: Furman University wants to keep men’s basketball coach Bob Richey, who led the Paladins to a historic season.

The team made it to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 43 years and stunned with a first-round upset against No. 4 Virginia.

“This was a tremendous season by an incredible group of players, coaches, and staff,” Richey said. “Their accomplishments will be remembered forever and inspire us to continue raising the bar for Furman basketball.  Thank you to all Paladins for what you mean to the program -- I hope we made you proud!”

Details of Richey’s extension were not disclosed, but he said he is honored to receive the new contract.

“I am so proud of this team and all that this program has accomplished under Coach Richey’s leadership, and I couldn’t be happier that he will continue to lead this program,” Furman President Elizabeth Davis said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee's will go
SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee’s will go
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle hunting lodge are being auctioned off in Pembroke,...
LIVE: Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh property for sale
Two survivors of a deadly kidnapping in Mexico are being treated in a hospital.
Attorneys release statement on behalf of two kidnapped South Carolinians in Mexico
Suspects in custody after double shooting
Two teenagers charged after Blacksburg double shooting
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation

Latest News

Clemson coach Amanda Butler signals to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
Clemson women’s basketball team set to face Florida in WNIT
Furman men's basketball coach Bob Richey
Furman basketball coach Richey 'winning over money'
Furman basketball honored during County Council meeting
Furman basketball honored during County Council meeting
Furman men's basketball coach Bob Richey
One-on-One with Furman men's basketball coach Bob Richey