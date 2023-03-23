Furman extends contract for men’s basketball coach Bob Richey

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No surprises here: Furman University wants to keep men’s basketball coach Bob Richey, who led the Paladins to a historic season.

The team made it to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 43 years and stunned with a first-round upset against No. 4 Virginia.

“This was a tremendous season by an incredible group of players, coaches, and staff,” Richey said. “Their accomplishments will be remembered forever and inspire us to continue raising the bar for Furman basketball. Thank you to all Paladins for what you mean to the program -- I hope we made you proud!”

Details of Richey’s extension were not disclosed, but he said he is honored to receive the new contract.

“I am so proud of this team and all that this program has accomplished under Coach Richey’s leadership, and I couldn’t be happier that he will continue to lead this program,” Furman President Elizabeth Davis said.

