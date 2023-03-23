Gisele Bündchen talks about divorce from Tom Brady

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - Gisele Bündchen said the end of her marriage to Tom Brady was like “death and a rebirth.”

The fashion model opened up about the couple’s relationship in Vanity Fair.

Bündchen said she didn’t leave Brady because he decided to play football for one more season.

She described it as “one piece of a much bigger puzzle.”

Over the years, Bündchen said they grew apart and wanted different things.

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years.

They have two children together.

