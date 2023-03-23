Hasidic Jewish Rapper coming to Greenville shares his story through music

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Chabad of Greenville announced that Nissim Black, a Hasidic Jewish Rapper, is visiting Greenville next week for a concert at Furman celebrating diversity and inclusion.

Officials said Black was born and raised in Seattle where he was a gang member before having a life-changing moment that led to his conversion to Judaism.

According to officials, Black moved to Jerusalem with his family after his conversion, and they still live there today. They added that his life story is currently being made into a series on HBO.

The concert is happening on March 23 from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Those interested can learn more here.

