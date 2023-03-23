Largest carbon fiber bicycle factory in U.S. to be built in Upstate

Image depicting people cycling
(MGN Online)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A company announced plans on Thursday to build the nation’s largest carbon fiber bicycle factory in the Upstate.

TIME Bicycles is investing $6.5 million in renovating a factory on a 30-acre property along Asheville Highway in Landrum. The process is expected to begin in April and when completed, it will open up 105 new jobs.

They will partner with Clemson University, KraussMaffei and The SC Fraunhofer USA Alliance for production.

“TIME is a globally known brand, and they’re bringing some serious technology to their Landrum facility,” said Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt. “Along with the impact of the investment and jobs, this will surely put Spartanburg on the global map for cycling.”

TIME was founded in France in 1987 and is a major cycling brand in Europe. Bikes made by TIME have been used in world championships and gold medal Olympic wins.

