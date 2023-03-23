Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold

During the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, media was allowed to visit the family's Moselle hunting property and view the exterior of the main house.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The deed for the sale of Moselle, the Murdaugh family’s hunting lodge in the Lowcountry, was filed on Wednesday.

According to the real estate title, the 1,700-acre property was purchased by James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley for $3.9 million.

Money from the sale will go toward Alex Murdaugh’s outstanding legal fees, Buster Murdaugh, victims in the 2019 boat crash, and Palmetto State Bank.

We do not yet know what is planned for the property.

An auction is being held Thursday in Pembroke, Georgia where items from inside the Moselle home will be sold to the highest bidder.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

Read more about Moselle
Jury visits Murdaugh family home as part of murder trial
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee's will go
SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee’s will go
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle hunting lodge are being auctioned off in Pembroke,...
PHOTOS: Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
Two survivors of a deadly kidnapping in Mexico are being treated in a hospital.
Attorneys release statement on behalf of two kidnapped South Carolinians in Mexico
Suspects in custody after double shooting
Two teenagers charged after Blacksburg double shooting
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation

Latest News

Investigators found videos at the couple's house that showed both of them sexually assaulting...
Coroner: 3-month-old dies from fatal injuries ‘no doubt from abuse’
South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom holds up a book he wanted to present to his...
South Carolina comptroller to resign after $3.5B error
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Teen who ran away from DSS in Greenville found safe, police say
A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school