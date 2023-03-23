New renderings of Greenville Gateway development shown in new application

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New renderings of the Greenville Gateway development were recently shown in an application for the City of Greenville’s Certificate of Appropriateness Urban Design Panel.

The new mixed development is set to be built at 400 N Church Street and will serve as part of the gateway into downtown Greenville.

According to the application, the development will have nearly 300 residential apartments, restaurants, commercial space, creative studios and a parking structure that can hold around 308 cars.

The development application will be on the Design Review Board’s agenda for their April 6 meeting. You can read the application and view more renderings below.

