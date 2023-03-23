New renderings of Greenville Gateway development shown in new application

Greenville Gateway development rendering
Greenville Gateway development rendering(City of Greenville)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New renderings of the Greenville Gateway development were recently shown in an application for the City of Greenville’s Certificate of Appropriateness Urban Design Panel.

The new mixed development is set to be built at 400 N Church Street and will serve as part of the gateway into downtown Greenville.

According to the application, the development will have nearly 300 residential apartments, restaurants, commercial space, creative studios and a parking structure that can hold around 308 cars.

The development application will be on the Design Review Board’s agenda for their April 6 meeting. You can read the application and view more renderings below.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee's will go
SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee’s will go
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh belongings are sold in Pembroke, Georgia.
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh property for sale
Two survivors of a deadly kidnapping in Mexico are being treated in a hospital.
Attorneys release statement on behalf of two kidnapped South Carolinians in Mexico
Suspects in custody after double shooting
Two teenagers charged after Blacksburg double shooting
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation

Latest News

Getting Answers: Gap Creek Road
Getting Answers: Gap Creek Road
Amber Alert
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-month-old from Greensboro, NC
Bob Richey Extension
Bob Richey Extension
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh belongings are sold in Pembroke, Georgia.
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh property for sale