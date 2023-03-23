Pet exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson County, DHEC says

Skunk generic WHNS(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a skunk found in Townville has tested positive for rabies.

The agency said the skunk was found near Indian Trail and Ogden Drive where one dog was exposed.

According to DHEC, the skunk was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on March 21, and was confirmed to have rabies on March 22.

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Anderson office at (864) 260-5585.

